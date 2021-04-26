DC Udhampur reviews implementation of COVID protocol

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 26: Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur today conducted extensive visit of Tehsil Ramnagar to review the implementation of Government guidelines regarding COVID-19 protocol to combat spread of the Virus in the district.

Interacting with the public representatives and civil society members, the DC said that main objective of conducting this visit was to sensitise the public about the Covid – 19 appropriate behaviour.

The DC said that many complaints have been received through public regarding daily overloading of passengers in Buses, Matadors, Auto Rickshaws who are plying on different routes of Ramnagar Tehsil.

The DC asked the transport unions to follow Government advisory of plying with 50% seat capacity and warned that violation of the same will invite strict action. She said that the guidelines have been issued to safeguard travellers and society at large. “If any breach of directives are observed in future, strict action will be initiated against the violators under Motor Vehicle Act,” she warned.

She advised public to extend full cooperation and avoid sitting in the vehicles violating guidelines issued by the Government from time to time. She further advised the people to follow the instructions issued by the district administration in letter and spirit as the same are aimed for their safety from the infection.

While interacting with shopkeepers and general public of the area, the DC asked for maintaining social distancing, drawing circles at one meter distance in front of shops, and not allowing any customers without masks to enter the shop .

The DC stressed upon the medical functionaries to increase RT-PCR testing and set up more sample collection centres at Bus stand Ramnagar and other areas with significant footfall. She further advised the shopkeepers to implement the roaster regarding opening of shops in letter and spirit.

She urged the public representatives NGOs and other civil society groups to take encourage the people to adopt COVID appropriate behaviour and follow SOPs to minimize the spread of the novel virus.