DC Rajouri inspects Covid control measures in Nowshera

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Apr 26: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan today inspected Covid control measures in Nowshera town and interacted with traders and other civil society members.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh; Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Sukhdev Singh Sambyal, SHO Nowshera accompanied the Deputy Commissioner.

The Deputy Commissioner, while interacting with the general public in the town, said that the district administration Rajouri is working 24/7 to counter the COVID19 pandemic in the district but the active cooperation of the common masses was a must to ensure the effective containment and management of infection in the district. He asked the shopkeepers to follow social distancing norms and advised the public not to move in the town without face masks.

Saying that the enforcement teams would conduct such inspections on routine basis, he warned the shopkeepers and people of stringent legal action, if they were found violating the guidelines of social distance/ wearing of facemasks and other mandatory directions issued by District Administration from time to time.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also held a meeting with the representatives of the Beopar Mandal Nowshera, who demanded for trade wise opening of the shops in the town amid COVID19 besides projecting other issues.

The Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the issues and demands of the Beopar Mandal Association and assured that all their concerns would be given due consideration.