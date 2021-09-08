DC Samba suspends erring officials; withholds Salary of DMO

SAMBA, Sept 8: Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta today suspended several officials and withheld salary of District Mineral officer Samba for unauthorised absence from duty.

As per an order issued by Deputy Commissioner, a Sr. Stenographer and Assistant Revenue Attorney of DC office Samba were suspended for unauthorized absence and dereliction of official duty.

Meanwhile, as per another order, the Deputy Commissioner withheld the salary of District Mineral Officer Samba for failing to implement directions issued for mining rate fixation, overcharges and illegal mining.