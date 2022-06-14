DC Reasi inaugurates Aghar Jitto Mela

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, June 14: Deputy Commissioner Babila Rakwal inaugurated annual 3-day Aghar Jitto Mela, at Aghar Jitto near Katra today.

The fair is organised every year in the memory of Bawa Jitto, an honest farmer, who stood up against unjust Jagirdari system.

DDC member from Katra, Nirmla Devi; SDM Katra, Angrez Singh; Tehsildar Katra, Jitender Singh; BDO Katra, BMO, SHO, PRIs along with Sapanchs and Panchs, besides other officers and officials were present on the occasion.

Babila Rakwal paid floral tributes to Bawa Jitto and said that such festivals provide an opportunity to preserve cultural heritage and strengthen brotherhood and communal harmony.

School students also presented cultural programme to mark the inaugural ceremony.

Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Handloom, Sericulture, Industries, Floriculture, Tourism, Employment, Rural Development and other allied departments also erected stalls to spread awareness regarding various government schemes and initiatives started for the welfare of people.