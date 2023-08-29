DC Rajouri reviews drug control measures

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 29: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today chaired the meeting of the District Level NCORD Committee to deliberate upon and invigorate the ongoing measures to combat the drug abuse in the district.

The meeting commenced with a comprehensive review of the progress made since the previous meeting, highlighting the formation of Nasha Mukht Abhiyan committees at the tehsil and panchayat levels as a significant milestone.

A crucial focus of the discussion was the enforcement of regulations on registered pharmaceutical shops to prevent their certificates from being misused by drug peddlers. The efficacy of various awareness campaigns, including those conducted in educational institutions, unique events such as special sports tournaments held in July, and engaging sessions like ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ were thoroughly scrutinized and reinforced.

During the meeting, a series of impactful directives were issued to the concerned officers to effectively combat the menace of drug abuse in the society. Recognizing the urgency and gravity of the situation, the Chief Education Officer was entrusted with the pivotal task of organizing comprehensive awareness camps across various grade levels within educational institutions. In a bid to ensure maximum impact, the Chief Education Officer was specifically instructed to incorporate drug abuse awareness programs into Parent-Teacher Meetings.

Furthermore, the meeting fostered an environment of shared experiences and practical knowledge, as different officers came forward to present their valuable insights on engaging the entire society in the fight against drug abuse. It was unanimously agreed upon that religious leaders play a significant role in shaping community values and beliefs; hence, their active involvement in spreading awareness was deemed essential. The officers suggested collaborating with religious leaders to enlighten their respective congregations about the detrimental consequences of drug abuse and the collective responsibility to eradicate it.

The Deputy Commissioner urged all stakeholders to work in tandem and make dedicated efforts to transform Rajouri into a drug-free district. Emphasizing the importance of keeping the youth on the right track, he called upon the officers to strengthen their synergized and comprehensive efforts in combating the drug menace.

Officers present in the meeting were ADC Rajouri, Rajiv Kumar Khajuria; ADC Sunderbani, Vinod Kumar Behnal; ADC Kalakote, Krishan Lal; ADC Koteranka, Surinder Mohan Sharma; PO ICDS, Shoket Mehmood Malik; ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria; CMO, Dr Rajinder Sharma; CEO Education, Sultana Kouser; DPO, Auqil Nuvaid; DSWO, Wakeel Ahmed Bhatt; MS DH, Dr Mehmood Bajar among other officers.