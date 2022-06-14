DC Kathua reviews progress of development works

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 14: Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Pandey chaired a meeting of heads of line departments to review progress of works being executed under District Capex, CRF, languishing projects and other regular schemes in the district.

The DC took sector wise review of projects being executed by R&B, PHE, PDD, I&FC, Social Welfare, Education, Youth Services and Sports, Health, Urban Development, Forest, Agriculture, Horticulture, RDD, ICDS, JKPCC, PMGSY, Fisheries, NRLM, Banks etc.

He sought details about the status of work wise tendering process, allotment of works, works started/ completed besides expenditure made till date.

The DC while reviewing the issues directed the concerned to focus on monitorable indicators with special emphasis on physical and financial progress of the works undertaken by different departments.

He laid stress on speeding up the pace of execution to complete the works in a time bound manner. He exhorted upon the concerned departments to remove bottlenecks to ensure the completion of works within the set timelines and directed the officers to put in best efforts for maximum utilisation of funds under different schemes.

While reviewing the Health Sector, the DC stressed upon devising a mechanism to promote institutional deliveries, upgradation of medical infrastructure, providing access of 102 Ambulance in remote areas like Bani to facilitate institutional delivery, focus on saturation of health cards, ensuring TB free district by 2025 etc.

School Education Department was directed to work in tandem with Health Department to ensure saturation of Ayushman Health Cards of children in both summer and winter zones.

The meeting was attended by PO ICDS, CMO, RTO, CPO and other district and Sectoral officers.