DC Jammu reviews progress of works under PMDP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 16: Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa today chaired a meeting to review the sector-wise implementation of PMDP projects in terms of the physical and financial progress achieved till date.

Threadbare deliberations were held to review the progress of key developmental projects to augment infrastructure in healthcare, education, tourism, power, PHE, irrigation and flood control and housing & urban development.

The Deputy Commissioner impressed upon the senior officers to regularly review the execution of PMDP projects and address bottlenecks, if any, to ensure smooth execution of these projects.

It was informed that majority of the projects are advancing as per decided timelines and are at various stages of completion.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the executing agencies to strictly adhere to the timelines. She directed the concerned officers to work in synergy with other departments to get the works completed within time frame.

CPO Yoginder Katoch along with senior officers from concerned departments were present in the meeting.