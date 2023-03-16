Panchayats can be catalyst in making youth ‘Aatm Nirbhar’: AJKPC

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, Mar 16: In continuation of its series of Block-wise programs, All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) today held two Inter Panchayat events in block Kangan and Ganderbal of Kashmir Division wherein several elected Panchayat representatives participated.

They appreciated the role of AJKPC leadership in bringing Panchayat members of different blocks and districts of J&K together at one platform to discuss and share their success stories and challenges.

While addressing the gathering in Kangan, Anil Sharma president of the AJKPC assured the members that their organization is committed for strengthening the democratic principles of decentralization of power and welfare of elected members of the rural Local Bodies as well.

Asserting the demand of participating Panchayat members, Sharma stated that the practice of putting all developmental works in e-tendering process not only delays the award of tender and execution of work on ground but it also deprives the deserving local youth of employment opportunities.

He urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to consider doing away the policy of awarding tenders valuing less than Rs 3 lakhs via e-tendering process and instead the Gram Sabhas be allowed to award these petty works contracts to the most deserving people of the respective Panchayat.

AJKPC president vowed that micro level financial autonomy to Panchayats through Gram Sabha for awarding petty developmental works contracts upto Rs 3 lakhs can be proved as a ‘catalyst’ in making rural youth “AatmNirbhar” besides ensuring time bound execution of works with quality.

”The local youth will earn his own livelihood and create employment for others as well with this minor change”, he emphasized.

Enunciating the importance of Panchayati Raj Institutions in democratic set up, he said the Government and Bureaucracy must recognize the competence and allegiance of the Panchayats and Gram Sabhas and for that all the stakeholders must sit together to chalk out a strategy.

He offered unconditional support of AJKPC to government in disseminating information and awareness of all educational, developmental, programs and health schemes.

The other prominent people who addressed the gathering included- Nazir Ahmed Raina, BDC AK Pandita, BDC Mohd Yousuf Poswal, Irshad Ahamed Parry, Hanauma Khaned, Shabir Ahmed Mir, Rayaz Ahmed Baba, Rehana Begum, Aameena, Gh Wani, Mudasir Ahmed and others.