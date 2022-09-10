DC Jammu discusses employment plan; plying of e- Rickshaws

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa, today discussed District Employment plan and reviewed the action plan for plying of e-Rickshaws.

Chairing a meeting of stakeholder departments, she discussed the action plan and identification of routes for the plying of e-Rickshaws, fixation of the travel fare and other aspects related to smooth plying of the e-Rickshaw routes in Jammu district.

Commissioner, JMC, Rahul Yadav, RTO Jammu, Ghanshyam Singh; ASP Traffic, R P Singh and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

Threadbare discussions were held regarding identification of hungry routes for e-Rickshaws in Jammu district, routes identification and fare fixation of e-rickshaw besides other related issues.

The Regional Transport Officer briefed the chair about the steps being taken under given guidelines for facilitating the plying of e-Rickshaws including issuance of licenses, identification of stands, fixation of the travel fare etc.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned authorities to expedite the process of finalization of the action plan, including identification of e-Rickshaw routes in the Jammu district to enable the commuters to avail the facility and extend it to the uncovered areas.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner Jammu chaired a meeting to discuss and prepare a database of potential employers in the district with a view to implement the District Employment Plan.

The General Manager, DIC briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the data being collected regarding the potential employers/units that can absorb the youth in the employment.

The Deputy Director employment also briefed the chair about the seekers encouraged to participate in two month ongoing employment festival/fair through awareness camps held in every block of district Jammu.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the officers to hold placement drives for the youth with specific eligibility in the potential units. She also stressed on the identification of priority sectors.