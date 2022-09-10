DC Doda holds online interaction with 20,000 students on Nasha Mukt

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 10: In an attempt to spread the message about “NASHA MUKT BHARAT ABHIYAN” across the district, DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan held interaction with more than 20,000 students and teachers of near about 600 schools through Virtual Mode.

DC Doda while interacting with the students informed them that the drug addiction has become a grave threat to the society and unfortunately younger generation has also involved in drug addiction.

Further, he said that in the present scenario, the teachers can play a decisive role in preventing young students from this ominous menace. A teacher is generally a role model for the students and has considerable and credible influence on their minds, he added.

He also appealed the students to take ownership and provide necessary support to the law enforcement agencies in identifying the addicts in their contacts for help by the Administration and also share information , if any, regarding the pedlars active in their localities.

He also administered the pledge to the participants against the Drug abuse, besides urged them to become the ambassador of the campaign in their areas so that the District becomes Nasha Mukt district. He also urged them to to actively participate in Swachh Bharat Mission campaign also.

SSP Doda also talked to the students and assured them that strictest possible action shall be taken against those involved in the trade of drugs and assured of full support to the addicts to start the life afresh. The CEO Doda who had organised the interaction also promised full support in this endeavour of the Administration and assured for more such interactions.

Among others present were ADC Doda Dr R K Bharti, Dy Director Employment Mohd Idrees Lone, DSWO Doda Tariq Qazi,EO Doda Ninad Sen, Major 10 RR Navaid, DIO NIC Rohit Saini and other staff of school education department.