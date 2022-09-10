Commissioner Secretary visits Bandipora, reviews revenue matters

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Sept 10: Commissioner Secretary, Revenue, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, today visited Bandipora district and took stock of progress on various revenue services in the district.

He took a detailed review of recent initiatives including Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani” Land Records Information System, Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) besides digitalization of land records.

Commissioner Secretary also took stock of progress on encroachment drives, demarcation of Government land, inspection of revenue records, progress on digitization of Jamabandis/Girdawari, missing Land Record, status of Patwar Khana and other vital issues.

Regarding the status of Kanchara land, Deputy Commissioner Dr Owais Ahmed informed that District Bandipora has 66410 kanal and 18 marla Kanchara Land, out of which, 20887 kanal and 7 marla was under encroachment and 14485 kanal and 19 marla have been evicted from encroachments till date.

Regarding Change of Land Use, it was apprised that 23 applications were received in the district, out of which, 17 were approved, 3 rejected and 3 are under process.

Deputy Commissioner informed that Bandipora district has achieved 62.35 percent target in digtilization of khasras, 58.01 percent in digitlization of khatas and 61.10 percent in digitlisation of khewats.

Regarding progress of SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Aabadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas), it was informed that CORS station has been established by JK&L GDC survey of India in Bandipora. Besides, IEC campaign regarding Apki Zameen- Apki Nigrani and SVAMITVA is being implemented in letter and spirit.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary, appreciated the revenue officials for their tireless efforts in digitization and other revenue related matters. He directed the concerned officers to constitute teams for recreating the missing record, if any, using authentic sources and field survey.

He also directed the revenue officers and officials to add new mutations in digitisation record for maintaining the authenticity and updation of record. He stressed on generating intensive awareness regarding Apki Zameen Apki Nigrani.

Bidhuri also stressed on enhancing the pace of anti encroachment drives in the district.

Later, Bidhuri distributed land passbooks among the land holders and certificates among the Neet qualifiers of Bandipora.