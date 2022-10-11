DC Doda reviews status of healthcare services

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Oct 11: To review the healthcare scenario of the District, Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Health Department functionaries in the meeting hall of DC Office Complex.

During the meeting, various key performance health indicators were discussed threadbare. The CMO Doda, all BMOs and other concerned functionaries were directed to put in extra efforts to improve the public health delivery system in the district.

The DC Doda took a detailed review of achievements under health sector schemes, functioning of health institutions, infrastructure upgradation and the healthcare facilities being extended to the patients. He also reviewed progress under Ayushman Bharat, PMJAY SEHAT, Vacancy position of all categories, Implementation of BioMetric Attendance, Routine Immunization Programme, NCD Programme and National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

Chief Medical Officer, Dr M Y Mir gave a detailed presentation regarding scheme wise achievements & bottlenecks, besides highlighting measures taken to ensure better patient care in the health institutions.

The DC urged upon health functionaries to come up to the expectation of the patients and focus on quality assurance, accessible, affordable healthcare in the District.

Regarding the achievement under AB PMJAY SEHAT in the District, the Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned to redouble the efforts and organize special camps across the District to achieve the pending targets. Besides, with regard to COVID precautionary dose, the DC impressed upon all the BMOs to cover the beneficiaries by inoculating booster dose to them in a time bound manner.

Further, the DC Doda said that health care is the top most priority of the District Administration and advised the health staff to uphold the grace of this noble profession, The BMOs were directed to ensure functionality of all staff to deliver their best services in their respective areas.

Among others present in the meeting were Principal GMC Doda, ADDC Doda, ADC Doda, CMO Doda, AO GMC Doda, CAO Doda, Dy CMO Doda, DIO Doda, MS AH GMC Doda and other programme heads of the health department.