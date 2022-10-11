Cong set to defeat communal, divisive forces: JKPCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

GOOL (Ramban), Oct 11: JKPCC president and former minister Vikar Rasool Wani has said that Congress cadre and grass root workers are firmly with the Congress party and its ideology and are ready to defeat the communal, divisive and opportunist forces and also the sponsored political forces emerging on the scene of Jammu and Kashmir in the run up of Assembly elections.

He asked the cadre to be ready for the electoral exercise as and when it takes place in near future but strongly advocated for restoration of statehood at the earliest and demanded the assembly elections should be under the State and not UT. He reiterated that Congress party shall intensify its struggle for the restoration of full statehood before the Assembly elections and for the protection of right to land and jobs for the J&K residents.

Addressing a workers rally at Gool-Sangaldan in Ramban district today, PCC chief said that the Congress party is steadfast on its principles of secularism and equitable participation of all sections in the democratic system and to fight against the politics of opportunism, hate and communal division and it stands guarantee to safe guard the democratic institutions for the protection of hard earned freedom and democracy in the Country and to maintain unity in diversity, since the present Government led by BJP is hell bent to weaken the democratic institutions and the Constitution and to destroy the democratic, political and social atmosphere in the Country.

Welcoming several prominent leaders of other political parties in the area into the Congress party including former district president PDP Shabaz Mirza, Sadiq Tragwal (Senior PDP leader), Mushtaq Ahangar (OBC president), Abdul Rashid Bhat, Mangatullah Zodha, Naved Anjum Wani and others in to the party fold, Wani took a dig at some senior politicians for indulging in politics of opportunism at this crucial juncture when the democratic culture and political atmosphere has been vitiated and the democratic institutions are being trampled upon by the vindictive politics of BJP Govt led by Prime Minister Narender Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Wani has questioned BJP for the new liquor policy and strongly criticized the LG Administration’s decision to allow sale of beer and other such drinks on the departmental stores whereby the young generation would be pushed towards addiction apart from tarnishing the image of the historic pilgrimage destination of City of Temples.