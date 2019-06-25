DC discusses drug menace issue with civil society

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: In a major step towards making Jammu district drug abuse free, Deputy Commissioner Jammu convened a meeting of prominent citizens, NGOs, religious organisation, Police and officers from different departments of district administration to discuss the burning issue of drug menace in district besides deliberating upon measures to be taken up to curb this threat.

The DC, while highlighting the significance of role of the civil society and NGOs towards curbing this menace, sought their suggestions and ideas to deal with this ever growing challenge in today’s modern world.

Putting forward their views, the members of civil society and various organisations laid stress on organising awareness camps in every educational institution in the district. Effective parenting including counselling of the parents with proper vigil on the behaviour of the children is the need of the hour, they observed. The members opined to form volunteers in every educational institution including a narcotics squad and red ribbon clubs for spreading awareness among the students and to gather information regarding the supply and use of harmful substances in coordination with the police department.

They also highlighted the increasing rate of suicides among the addicted youth and their failure to readjust in the society even after proper rehabilitation.

Members from the drug de addiction and rehab centre Mashwara suggested for regional resource and training centre for sensitization of the civil society regarding the issue. They also demanded strict action against the suppliers.

Deputy Commissioner assured the members of the civil society that all the possible steps will be taken up by the administration to curb this growing menace. He said that awareness including cultural activities focusing on drug de addiction will be conducted across the district including educational institutions.

He passed necessary instructions to the departments to constitute ‘Mohalla committees’ in every society to keep a vigil on drugs menace. He directed the police department to act swiftly on all the complaints and enforce strict measures to control smuggling of harmful drugs into the district. He assured the the meeting that vigilant clubs and squads will be constituted in all the sections of society including educational institutions.

The meeting was attended by SP South Jammu Vinay Sharma, District Social Welfare Officer Ajay Salan, Physiatrists, health officers and representatives from various NGOs, Media Organizations and Red Cross society and members from chambers of commerce.