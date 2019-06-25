3 school children killed, one drowned; 4 injured

Dumper plunges into Chenab

Ajay Raina

JAMMU, June 25: In a tragic accident, three school children were killed, while another drowned and four others were injured when the dumper they were traveling in skidded off the road and plunged into river Chenab near Jaiswal bridge on Karol-Kundi link road in district Ramban, today.

The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to Kundi village from Karol, when the driver lost control over the dumper and it plunged into river Chenab near Jaiswal bridge, resulting into on the spot death of two school children and injuries to several others.

The driver of the dumper had given lift to the children, including two of his own, who were returning from school.

On getting information, police team rushed to the spot and with the help of Quick Rescue Team (QRT) and locals started rescue operation. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anita Sharma also reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

All the injured were rescued and rushed to District Hospital Ramban, where one more failed to respond to the treatment and succumbed to his injuries thereby taking the death toll to 3. One critically injured girl has been referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu for advanced treatment.

The search was going on to trace out one more missing school boy identified as Ajay Singh (17), son of Man Mohan Singh, a resident of Kundi village in District Ramban. It is assumed that Ajay Singh had drowned in the river Chenab as vehicle also got submerged into the river.

The deceased have been identified as Manjit Singh (7), son of Lehar Singh, Pooja Devi (15), daughter of Pardeep and Gaurav Singh (16), son of Man Mohan Singh, all residents of Kundi village of district Ramban.

The injured have been identified as 50-year-old Man Mohan Singh (50), son of Shiv Saran, Shatrupa (10), daughter of Pardeep, Kamlesha Kumari (15), daughter of Dharam Singh and Jyoti Devi, daughter of Pardeep, all residents of Kundi village in District Ramban.

A case under relevant Sections has been registered at Ramban Police Station and investigation started.

However, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Showkat Aijaz Bhat, SSP, Ramban Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic NH JS Johar, ADDC Nawab Din, ADC Dr Basharat Hussain and various other officers visited district hospital Ramban and enquired about the condition of injured.

The DC was briefed by the doctors attending to the injured about their health condition and the treatment being provided to them.

The DC directed the hospital administration to extend best-possible treatment to those injured in the accident and provide specialized treatment to those injured seriously.

Meanwhile, MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh has expressed grief over the loss of lives in this tragic accident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured persons.

He directed the District Administration Ramban to provide best possible medicare facilities to the injured persons.