DB Corp appoints Pathik Shah as CEO for its digital products biz

NEW DELHI, Oct 4:Media firm DB Corp Ltd on Friday announced appointment of Pathik Shah as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for DB Digital—its digital products business.

“Backed by an extensive experience of close to a decade in building, operating and growing digital consumer products, Pathik will be responsible for driving the digital business at Dainik Bhaskar Group,” DB Corp Ltd said in a statement.

Prior to joining Dainik Bhaskar Group, Pathik was associated with Hike Messenger for almost seven years.

“….his proven ability to drive strategic growth especially in digital consumer products through product innovation, and his leadership skills will contribute to the group’s ambition of further strengthening the brand,” DB Corp Deputy Managing Director Pawan Agarwal said. (PTI)