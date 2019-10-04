Benelli launches Leoncino 250 in India

HYDERABAD, Oct 4:Motorcycle makers Benelli onFriday announced the launch of its popular global brand
Leoncino 250 in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 2.50
lakh (ex-showroom).
The Leoncino 250 is a compact, authentic motorcycle
that comes in contemporary style with the edgy character and
innovative lines typical of the Leoncino range, Benelli India
managing director Vikas Jhabakh said at a press conference.
“With the launch of the Leoncino 250, we are entering
into an affordable superbike segment and are hoping to gain
considerable market share in India. Currently, we are
witnessing good momentum in terms of overall sales, thanks to
our efficient customer service that is helping,” he said.
Combining tradition and innovation, the Leoncino 250
is a classic motorcycle redesigned with modern elements and
will prove to be a perfect companion for city and long hauls
alike, he added.
Benelli sold over 1000 units in India since its launch
in January 2019, he said. (PTI)
