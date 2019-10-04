Benelli launches Leoncino 250 in India

HYDERABAD, Oct 4:Motorcycle makers Benelli onFriday announced the launch of its popular global brand

Leoncino 250 in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 2.50

lakh (ex-showroom).

The Leoncino 250 is a compact, authentic motorcycle

that comes in contemporary style with the edgy character and

innovative lines typical of the Leoncino range, Benelli India

managing director Vikas Jhabakh said at a press conference.

“With the launch of the Leoncino 250, we are entering

into an affordable superbike segment and are hoping to gain

considerable market share in India. Currently, we are

witnessing good momentum in terms of overall sales, thanks to

our efficient customer service that is helping,” he said.

Combining tradition and innovation, the Leoncino 250

is a classic motorcycle redesigned with modern elements and

will prove to be a perfect companion for city and long hauls

alike, he added.

Benelli sold over 1000 units in India since its launch

in January 2019, he said. (PTI)