Darbar move employees given time till 21 August to vacate accommodation

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Govt today extended by 21 August the time period for vacation of residential accommodation at Jammu and Srinagar by ‘Darbar Move’ employees.

On 29 June, Estates Department had cancelled allotment of residential accommodations of Darbar Move employees in Jammu as well as Srinagar and asked them to vacate their accommodations within 21 days. However, the employees had complained that the time-frame was not enough to complete the process.

“The time period for vacation of residential accommodation at Jammu and Srinagar ordered vide

Government Order No. 113-Est of 2021 dated 29.06.2021, is extended further by a period of (30) days with effect from 20th of July, 2021,” reads a government order.

“All the Administrative Departments/Heads of the Departments shall sanction three days special casual leave in favour of all concerned employees for vacating residential accommodations at Jammu and Srinagar respectively.”

The Estates Departments, it said, shall devise a proper mechanism for issuing hassle-free NoCs/Clearances, in favour of employees both at Jammu and Srinagar.

On 20 June, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had announced that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has completely transitioned to e-office, thereby ending the 149-year-old practice of the biannual darbar move.

The practice of darbar move has been a part of the J-K administration since 1872 when it was introduced by Maharaja Gulab Singh. Srinagar serves as the summer capital of J-K, while Jammu is the winter capital. The administration used to function in Jammu during the six months of winter and in Srinagar during the summer. (Agencies)