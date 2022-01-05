Darakhshan Andrabi calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, accompanied by a delegation of educationists today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan here.

Dr. Andrabi expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the recent initiatives and futuristic reforms brought in J&K’s education sector.

The members of the delegation discussed with the Lt Governor their roadmap of educational initiatives in the UT for promoting utilitarian and universal education.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation assured them of all support of the UT administration for their endeavours in the education sector.

He called for promoting education in consonance with NEP-2020, incorporating latest technological interventions for holistic development of students.