Infiltration bids, drone activities unacceptable: BSF to Pak Rangers

Indo-Pak Sector Comdr-level meet at Suchetgarh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: The Border Security Force (BSF) today told the Rangers in categorical terms that their attempts to facilitate infiltration attempts , smuggling weapons and narcotics and drone activities are “unacceptable” along the International Border in Jammu sector.

The BSF officers lodged strong protest with the Rangers in a Sector Commanders-level meeting held in Suchetgarh forward area in RS Pura sector of Jammu district today, which was first such interaction between the two neighbours this year.

An official statement issued by PRO BSF Jammu DIG SPS Sandhu said their delegation in the meeting was led by Surjit Singh, DIG while Pakistan side was represented by Brigadier Fahd, Sector Commander Sialkot of the Rangers.

The meeting comes just a day after the BSF foiled two major attempts by the Rangers and militants to facilitate infiltration attempts and smuggle consignments of weaponry in Arnia sector of Jammu district and Chamliyal in Samba district.

In Arnia, the BSF gunned down an intruder while in Chamliyal they recovered large quantity of arms, ammunition and narcotics including three AK rifles, four pistols and heroin.

“During meeting, Commanders of both the border guarding force discussed various border related issues. Main emphasis was given by the BSF delegation on the infiltration attempts of Pakistan based anti-national elements and recovery of arms, ammunition and narcotics on the International Border and other issues related to border management,” the official statement said.

It added that the BSF lodged very strong protest over nefarious attempts from across the border by Pakistani elements especially the smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics consignments which were seized by the BSF in Ramgarh sector on January 3.

“These kind of activities from Pakistan side are unacceptable,” the statement said.

The BSF also strongly objected to the drone operations carried out by Pakistan regularly.

Other issues which were taken up by the BSF include construction work by the Pakistani Rangers close to the International Border etc.

“A better communication between the Field Commanders to resolve all operational matters was also assured by both the Commanders to maintain peace and harmony at the International Border,” the BSF statement said.

It added that the meeting was held in a very positive, cordial and constructive atmosphere and both sides agreed to conduct such meetings at regular intervals for better understanding on the border.

Reliable sources said there have been reports that consignment of arms, ammunition and narcotics which was seized by the BSF at forward area of Chamliyal in Ramgarh sector of Samba district had either been dropped by drones or smuggled by the couriers of militants.

However, the alert BSF personnel seized the consignment before it could fall into the hands of militants or their Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

In Arnia sector of Jammu district also, sources pointed out, a group of militants was planning to infiltrate into this side and the intruder was sent ahead of them. However, after the BSF intercepted the intruder and killed him, the militant group fled back to Pakistan.