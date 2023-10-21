Damage to Ranbireshwar Temple

A segment of the esteemed Ranbireshwar Temple in the heart of Jammu city suffered a partial collapse during a torrential downpour. As per the Jammu & Kashmir Dharmarth Trust, the custodian of this venerable temple, a lightning bolt impacted the temple’s front outer veranda, resulting in substantial damage to the temple’s premises. This is by no means an anomalous occurrence. Jammu is renowned as a city steeped in religious heritage, boasting a plethora of centuries-old temples. Regrettably, the majority of these sacred sites have languished in a state of neglect, with little concerted effort dedicated to their upkeep. Shri Ranbireshwar Temple stands as a stark exemplar of this lamentable situation. The temple complex serves dual functions as both an administrative centre and a residential enclave for numerous employees. The structural integrity of the edifice is severely compromised, with its aged timber and mud roofing having long surpassed their anticipated life spans. In the event of substantial rainfall, these timeworn roofs become highly susceptible to collapse. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained; however, the overall structural integrity has been significantly undermined, necessitating an immediate and thorough inspection.

The Dharmarth Trust would be prudent to solicit the expertise of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive survey and institute the requisite remedial actions. It is essential to recognise that this temple draws multitudes of devout adherents, and due to its elevated location, no margin for risk can be entertained. The Dharmarth Trust bears a solemn responsibility to execute a meticulous assessment of all the temples under its jurisdiction. Concurrently, the Government must undertake a comprehensive survey of all other venerable temples. In instances where dilapidated structures are identified, proactive measures must be taken. Moreover, numerous non-Governmental organisations (NGOs) dedicated to similar preservation efforts can be mobilised to contribute their expertise and resources towards this cause. Securing devotees must be the priority.