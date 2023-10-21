NGT directives on water pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dispatched notices to the Chief Secretaries of all states and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) in a case concerning the blatant disregard of the tribunal’s decree about the pollution of various river segments across the nation. Directives were issued in the past to the states, stipulating the rectification of deficiencies in sewage and effluent treatment through the establishment of adequate effluent treatment plants (ETPs), sewage treatment plants (STPs), and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs). In our region, Jammu and Kashmir, the situation is as dire as it is in the rest of the country. Virtually every municipal body has proven ineffective in stemming the inflow of sewage into our water bodies. Each city contributes to the pollution of the nearest river or water body, and the repercussions of these unbridled discharges are evident in rivers characterised by meagre water flow, essentially reduced to drain-like streams. Despite numerous directives issued by the Government, courts, and stringent mandates from the NGT, very little tangible progress is on the ground. The resulting damage is beyond description and remains unmitigated.

Many urban water supply systems in these cities rely on these contaminated waters, which are lifted directly, subjected to rudimentary filtration, and subsequently supplied to homes. The outcome of this practice is the rampant outbreak of waterborne diseases, including typhoid, jaundice, cholera and dysentery, afflicting communities extensively. Unfortunately, there is a conspicuous absence of comprehensive surveys investigating the root causes of this distressing issue. It seems the authorities entrusted with the responsibility of conceiving, executing, and implementing solutions are not serious. Moreover, the few STPs in various cities are fraught with an array of issues. The sole STP in Jammu remains inoperative, and even when operational, it is designed to accommodate a limited sewage load. As the city has witnessed substantial expansion, the city planners, regrettably, lack comprehensive strategies for solid waste management and sewage control. The Tawi River and Ranbir Canal have become unfortunate conduits for carrying the city’s garbage and sewage throughout their course. Srinagar city, while hosting a few STPs to mitigate pollution in Dal Lake, confronts its own set of challenges, including complications arising during the rainy season and persistent electricity shortages. Consequently, the proportion of sewage effectively treated remains dismally low. The result is the proliferation of algae and the accumulation of solid waste, gradually endangering water bodies. It wreaks havoc on aquatic life, adversely impacting not only humans but also dependent animals, with no end to their suffering in sight. Every farmer whose fields are irrigated with this contaminated water is exposed to a heightened risk of skin diseases.

Despite the daily escalation of damage, no comprehensive, time-bound plan has been put into place. The entire Jammu city has been excavated and sewage pipelines have been laid, but the project remains unfinished even after more than a decade, despite the expenditure of hundreds of crores. The visits by the Mayor and Corporators to exemplary Municipal Corporations such as Indore have yielded little practical change. The intervention by the NGT is both opportune and imperative, and it will undoubtedly catalyse administrative action in line with the NGT’s directives. The Housing and Urban Development Department must ensure that all relevant departments work cohesively to achieve tangible outcomes. Mere proclamations and half-hearted project implementations, with negligible progress towards targets, are futile. Only a resolute, systematic approach driven by a determined commitment to expedite change can effect meaningful results. The NGT’s order presents an invaluable opportunity for the authorities to act, establish clearly defined targets for officials, and ensure their time-bound achievement. It is not too late, and much can still be accomplished at this critical juncture.