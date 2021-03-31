Dalai Lama wishes speedy recovery to President Kovind

DHARAMSHALA: The Dalai Lama on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to President Ram Nath Kovind after his successful bypass surgery.

I pray for your speedy recovery, the Tibetan spiritual leader wrote to President Kovind.

The Dalai Lama wished speedy recovery to the President while describing him as an old friend .

I feel privileged to have known you for many years and count you as an old friend, he said.

President Kovind had on Tuesday undergone successful bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said earlier. (AGENCY)