Dalai Lama receives Covid vaccine shot at Dharamshala

Dharamshala: Tibetan temporal head and Spiritual leader Dalai Lama was on Saturday administered the Covid Vaccine at the Zonal Hospital Vaccination centre in Dharamshala along with his associates.

Chief medical Officer Kangra Dr Gurdharshan Gupta said that the Tibetan spiritual leader arrived at Zonal Hospital this morning and got the Covid vaccine administered there along with his associates.

Dalai Lama in his message said that according to his trusted friend and daughter who suggested him for taking the Covid vaccine in order to prevent some serious problems.

Dalai Lama asked people to come forward in large numbers and get this Covid vaccine administered so that no serious problem crops up in future. (Agency)