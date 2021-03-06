Security forces launch CASO in south Kashmir

ANANTNAG: Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Saturday, official sources said.

They said following a tip-off about the presence of militants, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched joint CASO at village Chidipora Zainpora in Shopian today.

Security forces sealed all exit points and closed roads leading to village, they said, adding that later house-to-house searches were launched.

However, so far no contact was established with the militants, sources said, adding that the operation was going on when the reports last came in.