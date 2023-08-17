Daily Horoscope

Aries : You will want to catch up with old friends that you have been neglecting for some time. The stars suggest that you will enjoy yourself. Your excitement will brighten up your activities. Your frankness and honesty are what set you apart from others, says Ganesha.

Taurus : You will be very sensitive about the image you project socially and professionally. Ganesha sees you treating this very seriously and doing everything you can to make this right impression. Today, you will remain decent, dignified and fosussed in all that you do. Do not be too eager to please others. Focus on your own interests and concerns. . Otherwise you could make mistakes and cut a sorry figure. Direct your energies towards meaningful ends. Deep reflection, self analysis will not be out of place.

Gemini : A hectic and busy day awaits you, which will probably leave you feeling bored and listless. Find creative ways to beat the boredom, or take a break and do things which appeal to you today, says Ganesha.

Cancer : You will begin the day with a definite plan for a bright future. You will resolutely implement plans that you have made thoughtfully. Such methodical decisions will save you a lot of time in the future. Ganesha says that you will succeed in every endeavour today.

Leo : Your decisions today will be not only be correct, but also resolute and steadfast. Your health will be fine. At the work-place, things ought to proceed as usual. However, you will concentrate more on work today. In personal relationships, some minor arguments could crop up. Take care not to let them blow up into major confrontations, says Ganesha.

Virgo : Opening up to your beloved about your whims and fancies as well as your goals shall be the key today. And, why not, urges Ganesha. Your intimate relations should be built on trust and mutual compatibility. Your energy levels will hit the sky. Make the most of this spurt by finishing in leftover mundane chores. Don’t forget to stick to social norms, though.

Libra : Ganesha says that you shall soon be able to travel or plan a trip, not for family or business matters, but for getting away from the mundane life. You will pay more importance to your professional matters as opposed to your personal matters. Today you will be able to attain success in every thing you do with the blessings of Ganesha.

Scorpio : Today, you are like a balloon that may burst any time. You may vent out all the sweet and bitter experiences and feel much lighter. Or it may have adverse effects on your health, says Ganesha. You prefer to stay in your cocoon, in the warmth of your near and dear ones.

Sagittarius : Determined and dedicated, that’s what you are when it comes to work. Well, this may even find you amidst heaps of files and loads of work. No wonder you become a workaholic. You are likely to enjoy during the latter half of the day. Have a fun-filled evening!

Capricorn : Your interests are guarded by the Almighty, so don’t worry about them. Not that you are not ambitious, but you are satisfied with what you have and gained. You have set some realistic goals for yourself and you are making sincere efforts to achieve them. You are a simple person and you like your life to be uncomplicated. People around you will be impressed with your approach towards life, feels Ganesha.

Aquarius : You are close to you family, and now is the time to enjoy the company of your loved ones at home. You will take them out for shopping, go with them on picnics and pamper them in every possible way, says Ganesha. Not that you made them feel special with a selfish motive, but your show of affection will work wonders for you.

Pisces : Ganesha feels that you will sympathize with people today. This will help you get people’s good wishes. You can prove to be a good boss, co worker, husband or wife and son or daughter. Ganesha advises you to carry on with these virtues.