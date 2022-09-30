CVPPPL holds 11th AGM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: The Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL) today held its 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) under the Chairmanship of Chairperson CVPPPL, Suresh Kumar.

The shareholders of the Company adopted the annual accounts for the year 2021-22 and authorised Board of CVPPPL for fixation of remuneration of Statutory Auditors appointed by CAG for the year 2022-23.

Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, PDD, Y.K. Chaubey, CMD, NHPC, R.P. Goyal, Director (Finance), NHPC, Hasan Nadeem, Managing Director, CVPPPL and Sudhir Anand, Company Secretary, CVPPPL besides representatives of Promoters, Statutory and Secretarial Auditors attended the meeting.

Chairman CVPPPL highlighted various key achievements registered by CVPPPL. It was informed that diversion of river Marusudar of Pakal Dul HE Project has been achieved and same was e-inaugurated by Union Minister of Power & NRE. Besides, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, laid the foundation stone for 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project. CCEA Chaired by the Prime Minister approved an investment of Rs. 4526.12 crore for 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric project.

Chairman CVPPPL also informed that diversion of river Chenab in case of Kiru HE project has been completed. Besides, rock filling works of Concrete Faced Rockfill Dam in Pakal Dul HE Project has commenced and is in full swing. Civil works of Kwar HE Project have been awarded and Diversion Tunnel and Road works are under progress, he informed further.