Curfew imposed in Jammu’s Bhaderwah over inciting social media post, probe on

JAMMU, June 9: A curfew has been imposed in Jammu’s Bhaderwah town of Doda district due to some controversial social media posts. As per the Jammu police, appropriate action under the law has been taken and a case has been registered against the accused at Police Station Bhaderwah.

Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared: Police Media Centre Jammu warned.

According to news agency, a purported video showing instigating announcement being made from a mosque in Baderwah, Jammu was posted on social media.