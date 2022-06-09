Bihar couple begs for money to arrange Rs 50,000 ‘bribe’ to get son’s body from hospital

Bihar, June 9: Parents of a youth from Bihar’s Samastipur were forced to beg on the streets to arrange for money to get the mortal remains of their son from a government hospital after an employee allegedly asked for Rs 50,000 ‘bribe’ to hand over his body to them.

The father of the deceased, Mahesh Thakur, said, “Some time ago my son had gone missing. Now, we’ve received a call that my son’s body is at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for a Rs 50,000 bribe to release my son’s body. We’re poor people, how can we pay this amount?”

However, ADM Vinay Kumar Rai has refuted the claims saying that a preliminary investigation proves the allegations wrong.

“Preliminary investigation conducted by me reveals that the couple’s allegations are wrong. However, action will be taken if any employee is found guilty,” Rai said.

Reacting to the incident, Bihar Health Minister, Mangal Pandey said that action will be taken based on the investigation report.

The Civil surgeon of Samastipur hospital, Dr SK Chaudhary, has also assured strict action.

“We will certainly take strict action in this matter, those found responsible will not be spared,” said Dr Chaudhary. (Agencies)