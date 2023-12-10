Curbs on social media misuse

In response to the recent attempts to disseminate prejudicial content on social media, the Government has formulated a comprehensive strategy to combat the escalating menace of social media abuse. The administration has observed a notable surge in the exploitation of social media platforms by individuals harbouring anti-national sentiments and actively proliferating seditious messages and propaganda on behalf of terrorist and separatist factions. With the grave implications of such content on state security and public order clear, the Government is purportedly prepared to wield legal instruments against those exploiting social media platforms.

The fact is that the relentless battle against terrorism and secessionism demands a multifaceted approach. These nefarious elements thrive primarily on the dissemination of unfounded rumours and distorted facts. History vividly illustrates how the valley has simmered for extended periods, fuelled by baseless allegations that triggered prolonged shutdowns, rampant stone-pelting, processions, and widespread damage to Government properties. The aftermath of these actions resulted in the absence of a tourist season, inflicting substantial losses on the business community at large. The dire consequences were borne disproportionately by students, patients, and daily wage earners, with non-nationals showing little regard for the well-being of their people.The Government learned its lesson through harsh experiences. Upon meticulously piecing together the missing elements of the puzzle, a decisive crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers ensued. Financial channels supporting anti-national activities have been systematically severed, leading to a year of unprecedented tranquillity with no instances of stone-pelting or disruptive shutdowns. This strategic planning by intelligence agencies yielded results, restoring a semblance of normalcy, notwithstanding sporadic undesired incidents.

In the face of near-total peace in Kashmir and a flourishing tourist season, frustrations among Pakistan’s handlers are palpable. Desperate attempts have been made to manufacture incidents out of thin air, as exemplified by the recent NIT episode. The administration, however, adeptly managed the situation, highlighting the pivotal role of social media as the epicentre of such troubles. The DGP of JKP had already issued a stern warning against the misuse of social media, emphasising its potential as the progenitor of all these predicaments. Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram, and WhatsApp stand as the primary conduits for orchestrating sustained campaigns of misinformation, deliberately designed to foment trouble. Persistent efforts are underway to instigate turmoil based on rumours and misleading information. The administration has unambiguously asserted that the responsibility rests squarely on individuals not to participate, directly or indirectly, in any such subversive campaigns.

Numerous WhatsApp groups have been identified as specifically crafted to disseminate misinformation, and mere association with such groups is sufficient grounds for punitive action. Individuals must actively step forward and promptly report these groups to law enforcement and the administration. In the digital age, the purpose of these platforms is to broaden one’s knowledge in areas of interest, not to serve as conduits for anti-national propaganda. Citizens are called upon to be proactive, refraining from involvement in any group activities that may compromise national integrity. The onus lies on the populace to uphold the sanctity of digital spaces, steering clear of nefarious activities that seek to exploit these platforms for malicious intent.

Through District Administrations, unequivocal warnings have been disseminated. It is abundantly clear that, with the Kashmir valley devoid of incidents, adversaries across the border are desperate to instigate trouble. No one has the right to comment on religion or any matter that promotes secessionism or incites others through unverified information. A definitive line has been drawn, and anyone attempting to cross it can face severe consequences, ranging from legal action to the confiscation of property and imprisonment. The youth, especially students, have no business meddling in religious matters. Jammu and Kashmir have already paid a steep price, and the Government is resolute in its stance that peace and social harmony will not be disrupted again.