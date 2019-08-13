Curbs being eased out in phased manner: Govt

‘Human lives saved with restrictions’

Excelsior Correspondent/PTI

SRINAGAR, Aug 13: The Government today said that the restrictions are being eased out in a phased manner in the Valley and normalcy in the Jammu division has been restored.

The information was given by the Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal during a presser held here today.

Commissioner/Secretary Information M K Dwivedi and Director Information and Public Relations Syed Sehrish Asgar were present.

Kansal said: “We saw disturbances in the state in 2008 & 2016 too.There were 37 deaths in 1st week of 2016, but in last one week there hasn’t been a single casualty. By imposing reasonable restrictions at least we’ve been able to save human lives.”

The spokesperson informed that the restrictions are being eased out after a local assessment by relevant local authorities of different areas and localities of the Kashmir division in a phased manner.

While referring to the initiatives taken by the Government with reference to the various essential services, the spokesperson informed that medical services are being provided to the people without any hindrance. He further informed that 13,500 OPDs have been given requisite medical treatment and 1400 new admissions have also been done, besides performing 600 medical procedures.

The spokesperson said that availability of all drugs including the life saving have been ensured in every hospital across the Valley.

The spokesperson further said that National Highway continues to function normally and the 100 heavy vehicles carrying LPG, and other essentials are plying on daily basis. He further said that flights from Valley are operating normally and 1400-1500 light motor and other vehicles are plying on daily basis.

The administration said it is hopeful of further relaxations in the security clampdown after the dress rehearsal for the August 15 Independence Day celebrations conclude in various districts.

Kansal said here that while prohibitory conditions were relaxed in various parts of Kashmir, the Jammu region was “almost entirely” free of restrictions.

“Restrictions, however, do continue in parts of Kashmir,” he said.

“We are hopeful that once the full dress rehearsals for Independence Day being carried out in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh conclude, there will be further relaxations,” he said.

He added that the curbs would be relaxed in parts of the Valley in a phased manner based on the assessment of local authorities.

The security clampdown was imposed after the Union Government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 and said the State would be bifurcated into two Union Territories-Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Restrictions were first eased in Kashmir on August 9 to allow people to offer Friday prayers at local mosques. Curbs were also relaxed ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, which was celebrated on Monday.

Kansal said the administration was following the overall policy of “relaxation and easing out” in all parts of the State and the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations and prayers were peaceful.

He added that there is a “constant endeavour to ensure that people are not obstructed and are facilitated in every possible way”.

The Principal Secretary said the administration is hopeful that the Independence Day celebrations will be carried out in a “grand and benefitting manner” in all parts of the State.

He said all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure smooth Independence Day celebrations.

As far as the issue of communication is concerned, 300 public points have been set up for the locals, from where they can speak to their dear ones. Over 5,000 calls were made in one day, Kansal said.

“The flight operations are normal too,” he added.

Asked about the Government’s response over some propaganda material being circulated on social media platforms like Twitter, Kansal said, “Due cognisance has been taken of all the fake handles and of any items that create disaffection and it is being tackled at the appropriate levels legally, procedurally and through appropriate measures.”

“Whenever our attention is drawn to any fake accounts or any attempts to spread disaffection or peddle misinformation or create mischief, they are being dealt with procedurally, legally and through all available measures with the Government,” he said.

Asked by reporters about the proposed plans for unfurling the tricolour on August 15 at various places in the State, including at Lal Chowk here, Kansal said the occasion would be celebrated with respect and grandeur.

“Independence Day celebrations have a certain system. It is a national festival and it will be celebrated with respect and grandeur. I have nothing to say about specific individuals,” he said.

The Principal Secretary said some arrests had been made following a local assessment of the situation.