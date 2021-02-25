CUJ organizes seminar on transforming teacher education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: One-day national seminar on “Communicating Indian knowledge through transforming Teacher Education: A vision of NEP-2020” was organized by the Department of Educational Studies, Central University of Jammu under the aegis of School of Education, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching (PMMMNMTT) – a national scheme of MHRD, Govt of India, in collaboration with the Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan (VBUSS).

The key-note speaker of the seminar, Prof C B Sharma, School of Education, IGNOU, stressed that the education must be provided through vernacular medium therefore emotional attachment would be built among the children to work for their motherland. He said that there is a need of trained teachers to be employed at Anganwadi Centers too.

Prof J P Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST, Jammu, in his inaugural address, emphasized that our education system must focus on capacity development of youth by promoting vocational education, so that we can produce job creators rather than job seekers. By talking about regional language, he stressed that one should not have an inferiority complex for communicating through mother-tongue. Pointing out that many of the developed countries’ economy is being managed by the Indians only, Prof Sharma stressed that India has a great strength of young minds and we must have to look for various ways for utilizing their abilities and competencies.

Prof Ashok Aima, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Jammu, opined that educational institutions should take the responsibility for implementing the guidelines of NEP while taking diversity of India in mind. He emphasized that scientific research needs to be community oriented.

Prof Bechan Lal, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Jammu, while delivering the valedictory address, urged the gathering that the commitment of the teachers is a key aspect of inculcating values among the students which is also the vision and mission of NEP-2020. He further said that for implementing the policy, the role of parents and society is equally important along with the teachers.

Delegates from across the country presented research papers on various themes. Dr J N Baliya, Head, Department of Educational Studies, CUJ, presented the report in the valedictory session. Dr Naresh Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Supply Chain and Management, CUJ, proposed a formal vote of thanks.