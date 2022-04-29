CUJ hosts ‘Three Minute Thesis Competition’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: Central University of Jammu hosted `Three-Minute Thesis Competition’ , which was organised by the Department of English, School of Languages.

3MT is a global level competition which was developed by the University of Queensland, Australia with the objective of providing a platform to young researchers to present to effectively explain research in language appropriate to a non-specialist audience in three minutes with only one PowerPoint slide.

Young enthusiastic researchers from Central University of Jammu and various other universities, including Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Central University of Kashmir, Aligarh Muslim University and VFTR Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, participated in the competition.

The first, second and third prizes in 3MT were bagged by Tania Shri from Department of English, CUJ, Arti Devi from Department of English, CUJ and Bazila Ehsan from Department of English, Central University of Kashmir.

Prof Devanand Padha, Vice Chancellor In charge, presided over the competition event and gave away prizes to the winners. Head, Department of English, Dr Vandana Sharma and convener of CUJ 3MT informed that 25 young researchers from different disciplines of Humanities and Social Sciences presented their research in competition.

Panel of judges comprised Prof Bhavatosh Guru from Dr Hari Singh Gour University, Madhaya Pradesh; Prof B S Bhau, Dean Research Studies from CUJ and Dr Meenu Gupta from Punjab University Chandigarh.