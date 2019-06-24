CTF members stage protest against ST Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 24: Chamber of Traders Federation (CTF) today held a protest demonstration against the ways adopted by the Sales Tax Department to unleash ‘Inspector Raj’ in disguise of ‘sale monitoring mechanism’.

Addressing media persons during the protest at Parade Ground Sabzi Mandi Chowki, Neeraj Anand, CTF president said that “our protest is not against Tax collection but against targeting of business establishments and tarnishing of their image.”

We are against selective targeting of business establishments and want department to explore other ways to enhance tax collection without creating fear psychosis.

Earlier on the eve of Eid and now when Shri Amarnathji Yatra is about to begin some forces are trying to disturb the otherwise peaceful Atmosphere of Jammu region.

The CTF president urged the Governor, Satya Pal Malik to personally look into the matter as the issue has the potential to create trouble in the region.

CTF, he maintained was the only organisation which welcomed implementation of GST regime and also worked in tandem with department in spreading awareness about GST.

It pains us to see small traders being targeted despite extending all cooperation to the department.

“It is highly objectionable that the officers of Sales Tax department, without understanding the sensitivities of the issue, uploaded an order on social media wherein they deputed some inspectors to check the daily sales of small business houses in Jammu region. Through such order, the Sales Tax department has tried to malign the image of traders by pointing the finger of suspicion without any substantial evidences,” the CTF chief reaffirmed.

Prominent trade heads present during the protest were Nek Ram Sharma, president Halwai Association, Bodh Raj, president Dhabha Association, Shiv Kr Gupta, President Bakers Association, Sanjeev Pargal, president Cheese Manufacturers and Sellers Association, Deepak Gupta, general secy Traders Federation Warehouse, Dinesh Gupta, president Electrical Association, Romesh Mahajan , Ex-president Raj Tilak Road Shopkeepers Association, Balwinder Singh, president Cloth Merchant Association, Gali Khilonia, Harish Gupta, President Pacca Danga Traders association and other senior members.