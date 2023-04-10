CS virtually participates in panchayat level convergence meetings held across UT

*GPDPs should reflect needs, aspirations of community: Mehta

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 10: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today virtually participated in the panchayat level convergence meetings across the UT in connection with the finalization of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) 2023-24.

These meetings saw the enthusiastic participation of panchayat members, Prabhari Officers, senior citizens, local youth from villages in large numbers. These meetings of Gram Sabhas provide an opportunity for locals to come together and participate in the decision making process for their respective panchayats.

Dr Mehta said that GPDP is a participatory decentralised planning process of Gram Panchayat for overall development of the villages by utilising all available resources, adding that interdepartmental coordination is important in this regard.

Dr Mehta, during this interaction, impressed upon the Prabhari Officers of each Gram Panchayat to take full responsibility of representing Government in their assigned areas. He exhorted upon them to create a proper mechanism for escalation of grievances at appropriate levels so that each of them are resolved up to the satisfaction of the people.

He directed the Prabhari Officers to frame a comprehensive plan in consultation with the members of Gram Panchayats of for formulating self-employment, tourism, sports and Swachhta plans, besides others. He directed the POs to ensure that the approved GPDPs are reflective of the needs and aspirations of the community and paves the way for the achievement of Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs).

He said that common people should come forward and speak up for their villages and be part of the development process. For better monitoring and execution of development works, Chief Secretary said that people should be informed of developmental activities carried in their areas. The PRIs should also be made aware of the developmental works taking place in their respective panchayats.

Stressing on self- employment generation programme in villages, CS said that the youth should take full benefit of the various Government schemes as they will be assisted in every possible way. He said that it is the duty of the Prabhari Officers to make sure that they do not face any problems. He said that there is no limit to the numbers of youth that can be provided self-employment under different schemes.

Dr Mehta also laid special emphasis on cleanliness in villages and said that Swachhta Mission should be fully implemented before August 15 this year. He comolimented the unique environment friendly initiative started in a far flung panchayat of Sadiwara in Hiller Shahabad block of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district and asked others fo follow the example. The village head has started a campaign called ‘Give Plastic and Take Gold wherein if someone gives plastic waste of 20 quintals, then the panchayat will give him a gold coin.

Chief Secretary also disclosed that ranking of panchayats will be done based on set parameters and panchayats should move ahead while the government will act as a facilitator.

Dr Mehta asked from the representatives and village level workers about the functioning of Schools, Health Centres, Anganwadi Centres and other village institutions. He also took appraisals from them about different amenities like condition of roads, water, electricity and monthly ration provided to them. He even enquired from each of them about the status of Sports stadiums, online services and Door-to-Door collection of waste in their villages.

The Chief Secretary has made it a regular feature to reach out to people at grassroots level for directly taking feedback from them about the working of administration and listening to their suggestions and grievances for making instant resolutions and passing on directions to the concerned officers for taking necessary action.