CS takes stock of issues of industrial sector

* Reviews road projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting of senior officers to review action taken on the issues raised by Industrial Associations at Civil Secretariat, here.

ACS, Forests, Principal Secretary, APD; Principal Secretary, Finance, Commissioner Secretary, Industry and Commerce, Secretary, PWD, MD SIDCO, Director Tourism, Jammu, Director, I&C Jammu and other senior officers of concerned departments attended the meeting.

Threadbare discussion was held on various issues related to industrial sector including GI authentication , export development, development of inland container depots, operationalisation of OTS committees, disbursement of turnover incentives and policy for extension of lease for industrial sector.

The meeting also discussed other issues including power amnesty for Industrial and Commercial units, licensing issues of wood based industry, extension of NCSS, single window clearance system, GST incentives, exit policy for industries, Udhyam registration and price- purchase preference for locals, free hold rights for industrial units which have been functioning satisfactorily for a long time, GST on card-board boxes, Warehouse Policy, review of infrastructure available at Fruit Mandies, support to wool processing units and registration of handicraft units/artisans as MSMEs.

While reviewing the issues highlighted in the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned authorities to take required steps to sort out the same.

On the issue of operationalization of OTS Committees, the Chief Secretary asked the concerned to revisit the policy in term of RBI guidelines in vogue. He also asked the concerned officers to improve the working of single window system and give focus to resolution of grievances on time.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary, held a detailed meeting with the stakeholders to take stock of the steps being taken for improvement and realignment of some of the important road projects as per the shatndards of NHAI.

The meeting was attended by the senior functionaries from J&K Government including ACS Jal Shakti/ FC Revenue; ACS, Forests; Principal Secretary, APD; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir/ Jammu; Secretary, R&B; Secretary, Revenue; concerned Deputy Commissioners; RO, NHAI; concerned Project Directors besides other officers.

Dulloo impressed upon the concerned to make public-interest the paramount driving force while going ahead with the decisions of implementing these road projects. He maintained that such projects are devised to make commuting a better experience.

He took note of the changes proposed by NHAI and sought feedback from other participants about the best possible mechanism to implement them on ground.

Regional Officer, NHAI, RS Yadav, gave a detailed presentation on the current length and status of each road project. He also threw light on the status of environment, forest, RoB, and other clearances to be sought for execution of these projects.