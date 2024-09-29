Arush Seth honoured as shining star in e4m’s Digital 40 Under 40 List for 2024

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Son of soil Arush Seth, son of Onkar Seth, was celebrated as one of the top digital marketers in India under the age of 40 at a prestigious event held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai. This recognition is part of exchange4media’s coveted Digital 40 Under-40 list for 2024, which highlights the most promising young talents in the digital marketing space.

Arush, who serves as Partner and Pricing and Investment Head at Mindshare (Group M), expressed his heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the award, stating, “I am truly honoured to be recognized as a shining star in the e4m 40 Under 40 list for 2024. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey.” He thanked Mindshare India for their unwavering support, as well as his seniors and leadership team for their invaluable guidance.

“I also want to extend my deepest appreciation to my amazing colleagues and clients for inspiring me every day. A special mention to my family-my late mother, my father, my wife, and all my loved ones-who have been my cornerstone, encouraging me to strive for greatness and goodness,” he added.

This year, the jury, chaired by Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks, meticulously evaluated candidates through multiple rounds. They based their decisions on parameters such as Career History, Leadership, Creativity, New Initiatives, and Impact.

Arush Seth encourages the youth of Jammu, in particular, to study and learn about this emerging industry, emphasizing that digital marketing is poised for significant growth in India and that the industry needs more talent. The awards aim to honour the innovative minds driving the digital marketing landscape in India, showcasing talents that are set to shape the future of the industry.