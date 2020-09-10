CS reviews preparations for Jan Abhiyan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries to take stock of preparations being put in place to conduct a first of its kind proactive Government- beneficiary interface Jan Abhiyan with three fold goals of Jan Sunwai, Adhikar Abhiyan, and Unnat Gram Abhiyan.

It was informed that the 20 day-long Jan Abhiyan which will precede B2V3, will commence from 10th September, and is aimed at energising government functioning after COVID induced slow down by infusing greater enthusiasm, responsiveness and accessibility to government machinery.

The Chief Secretary asked the Administrative Secretaries to sensitize field functionaries and ensure their full participation in various public outreach activities as envisaged under the three pillars of the Abhiyan. “Efforts should be afoot to kick-start all pending works approved under 14th Finance Commission, District Plan and State Plan, besides accelerating works at various stages of completion in order to complete them in a timely manner”, he added.

Administrative Secretaries were asked to depute their officers on field assignments as per a duty roster so as to ensure that all bottlenecks in the hassle-free delivery of services are resolved and due benefit reaches the targeted beneficiaries.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the Administrative Secretaries to visit their allotted districts and monitor the progress made under the Jan Abhiyan. They were advised to resolve the hurdles and guide the respective district administrations towards outcome oriented functioning.

The Chief Secretary enjoined upon the officers to focus on time-bound delivery of documents like domicile, SC/ST/RBA/ALC/OBC certificates, besides ensuring 100% saturation under all individual beneficiary oriented schemes and issuance of certificates by various departments.

It was informed that for carrying out B2V specific works, Rs 10 Lakh per Panchayat is being released in addition to the grants under 14th Finance Commission.