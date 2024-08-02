CS reviews developmental works of JDA, SDA

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today held a meeting of Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to take appraisal of the development works undertaken by the Development Authorities established for Srinagar and Jammu.

Besides the Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD those present in the meeting includes Vice Chairperson, SDA/JDA; VC, LCMA; MD, Housing Board; Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir/Jammu and other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary took this occasion to have a broad overview of the development projects undertaken by these authorities in the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu.

He took note of the housing and commercial projects developed by them or those in pipeline. He also enquired about the progress achieved in different ongoing projects.

Dulloo impressed upon the concerned to create housing infrastructure that is affordable to different sections of the society. He also advised them to create revenue generating assets that are reliable in the long run.

During this meeting the Chief Secretary stressed on augmenting their enforcement activities in association with the respective Municipal Corporations.

He also took review of the Master Plans of both the cities and those for other ULBs of the UT. He asked for designation spaces for each activity that are both practical and enforceable on ground. He observed that these Master Plans should be made by utilizing modern technology and taking into consideration the future needs of public.

The Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur detailed out the specific tasks that had been undertaken by the Department regarding updation of master plans for cities and towns of the UT.

She made out that the Master plans had been revised keeping in view of the features and amenities available in different parts of the city besides the infrastructure that is already available there. She revealed that it has features like land pooling, Transit Orient Development (TOD), Transferable Development Rights besides a well thought land use program as part of it.

Regarding the development of infrastructure projects, it was revealed that the construction of different housing and commercial projects have been completed or are under progress through these development authorities in their respective jurisdictions.

It was added that in Jammu work is going on the housing colonies at Birpur, Udheywala phase I & II, Gole Gujaral and Kot Bhalwal besides development of flats at Lower Roop Nagar under the name of JDA Heights.

In Srinagar it was given out that the 2nd phase of Shehjar Apartments at Bemina is contemplated by the Department besides a satellite township at Rakh-i-Gund Aksha here.

The meeting also took appraisal of the status of works being executed at Transport Nagar, Narwal and Parimpora, Srinagar. Pertinent to mention here that both these projects are vital for logistics improvement in the respective divisions of the UT.