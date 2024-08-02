Congress, NC ignored far-flung areas: Raina  

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 1: Lambasting the earlier Governments of Congress and NC for consistently ignoring the development in the far-flung areas like Poonch, BJP JK UT president, Ravinder Raina insisted that earlier the Vajpayee Government and now the Modi Government ensured roads to developments in these remote areas.

Ravinder Raina, was addressing a workers’ meeting here, today. He was accompanied by senior leaders of BJP Mohd Rafiq Chishti and others.

While addressing the workers, Raina said that the people of Poonch have faced extreme difficulties due to the apathy of Congress and NC led governments. He said that these parties enjoyed their power on the votes of people but never cared for their basic needs.

Raina lambasted the Congress party for the dilapidated condition of roads and zero development on the ground.

He said that under the Atal Government, this region witnessed the start of development. Atal era stood witness to the reach of roads from the remotest villages to the farthest areas uphill.

Under the Modi Government, development was given further pace under the policy of “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas”. He said that Modi Government has initiated a major road network on the line of Atal Government and highlighted the significance of widened roads to the Poonch.

He said that under the Modi Government, one can reach within a few hours from Jammu to Poonch and vice-versa. He said that the Modi Government worked for every community living in this remote district, while taking care of the needs of the communities like Gujjar-Bakerwals and Paharis that were consistently ignored by the previous governments under Congress and NC.

Earlier, Raina also visited the house of Shaheed Mohd Aurangzeb at Mendhar and met with the mother and father of the brave-heart.