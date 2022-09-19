CS reviews developmental scenario of district Jammu

*Several delegations call on Mehta

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today called for following both ‘whole of Government’ and ‘whole of society’ approach in improving delivery of services to the people in J&K.

He made these observations during the review of the developmental scenario of District Jammu in a meeting held at Convention Centre here.

Principal Secretary Jal Shakti Department, Principal Secretary Higher Education Department, Commissioner/ Secretary Revenue Department, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Commissioner, JMC, Jammu, Directors, HoDs and district heads of various departments attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner, Avny Lavasa gave a presentation on the latest status of works and budget expenditure in various sectors.

In the School Education Department, the Chief Secretary assessed the implementation of New Education Policy, NEP-2020 and directed to ensure rationalisation of teaching staff within 15 days in the schools.

The Employment Department was asked to organise workshops with the support of allied departments. The departments implementing self employment schemes were directed to support the unemployed youth to establish their units in the district.

Dr Mehta directed the District administration to immediately roll out the Digital Jammu initiative and promote the usage of the digital platforms for improvement of service delivery and ushering in transparency and equity in the system.

The Rural Development Department was asked to ensure door to door segregation of solid waste collection in rural areas with the help of PRIs. The department was also asked to get the all soak-age pits completed by October 2, this year.

Assessing the progress on the Jammu Ring Road, the Chief Secretary directed that parts of the road should be opened for traffic by October 15.

He further directed that the works on the Jammu-Akhnoor four-lane project should be completed during the current month.

Reviewing the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Dr Mehta called for ensuring quality supply of electricity, transparent billing and strict realisation of electricity dues from consumers.

The Chief Secretary directed that the Bone & Joint Hospital Bakshi Nagar, Super Speciality Cancer Hospital and Sub-division Hospital RS Pura should be completed by October this year.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the project of Tawi Barrage and Riverfront and urged for expediting the projects.

Dr Mehta directed SSP Jammu to ensure that the drug peddlers are nabbed and booked. He was also asked to generate awareness about the drug menace.

Meanwhile, several delegations called on CS at Convention Centre.

A delegation led by DDC Chairman Jammu, Bharat Bhushan consisting of several DDC members submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary and projected their issues. Prominent issues discussed in the meeting included those pertaining to roads and power supply.

The Chief Secretary gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured that power related issues would be mitigated in a few months due to a number of transformational measures being taken by the Administration. He assured that regular supply of tap water would be ensured under the Jal Jeevan Mission from this year. Similarly, round the clock supply of electricity would be ensured in a few months, he added.

Other members of the delegation raised issues pertaining to dwellers of border areas, mining, education and health services etc. He assured the delegation about resolution of all issues under norms in a timely manner.

In a meeting with a delegation of BDC members, the Chief Secretary took stock of developmental works in panchayats and discussed whole range of issues. The Chief Secretary called upon them to cooperate and help eliminate the menace of drugs by actively participating in Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

A delegation of Sarpanchs also called upon Dr Mehta. The delegation raised issues related to shortage of staff in their local institutions, PMAY houses, release of pending payments etc. The Chief Secretary sought their cooperation in ongoing Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan for desired outcomes.

He also assured that officers from all departments will meet PRI members at least once every month on an identified day.

A delegation led by Chairman Public Health Sanitation Standing Committee, Raj Kumar Tarkhan, on behalf of residents of Channi Rama, Channi Bija, Channi Himmat and Channi Kamala, met with the Chief Secretary and requested re-opening of common PW(R&B) road closed during Covid pandemic.