BJP’s massive outreach to last person in society jitters opposition: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

UNA (HP) Sept 19: BJP Co-Prabhari for Himachal Pradesh elections, Devender Singh Rana today said the opposition jitteriness reflects the frustration over the BJP’s massive outreach to last person in the society in a bid to elicit their participation in the implementation of various schemes tailored for their welfare, empowerment and progress.

Addressing Scheduled Caste Convention at Kutlahar Mandal, during the second leg tour of the Una District, Devender Rana castigated the Congress for being inimical to the interests of Scheduled Castes, saying that it has been exploiting the weaker sections as a vote bank in a desperate bid to become relevant in the Indian politics after being rejected by the people.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included senior HP Minister for Agriculture, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Virendra Kanwar, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sikander Kumar, Parliamentary constituency co-in-charge Sumit Sharma, District President Manohar Lal, Tarsem Lal, Devraj and others.

He exhorted the cadre to reach out to the members of the SC community in a big way to inform them about various schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the BJP dispensation in the Himachal Pradesh, which have already benefited a sizable population of the targeted segments. He referred to the welfare measures taken for the empowerment of SC and ST communities in the past several years, saying these are more than what the other parties, especially the Congress did during their over six decade rule.

The Co-Prabhari also referred to the concern of the Prime Minister with regard to emancipation and empowerment of the SC community, saying the number of the members in his ministry speaks about the importance attached to their welfare and progression in every sphere. Unlike the Congress mind-set about the weaker sections to be provided just basic amenities, the BJP is committed towards their active participation in governance and bringing them into mainstream as equals, he added.

Devender Rana exuded confidence about the Scheduled Castes coming in a big way to support the path breaking policies of Mr Narendra Modi and re-electing the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh for continuity in the implementation of various schemes introduced for holistic development of their habitations and empowerment of the youth. He hoped the Scheduled Castes to be partners in changing the ‘tradition’ by giving mandate to the BJP, which keeps the nation first and works towards the wellbeing of every section of the society.

“The people of Himachal Pradesh in general and the Scheduled Castes in particular can see for themselves the strides taken over the years by the BJP for elevating their life standard and ensuring the benefits of development and welfare schemes reaching last person in the society”, Rana said and refereed to the initiatives taken over the years. He said 50 per cent beneficiaries under the Mudra scheme belong to SC community across the country, which has given a big fillip to employment. He said the Stand Up India scheme has helped the weaker sections to become job creators rather than job seekers while the Eklavya Model Schools are focused to impart quality education to the children of SC and ST communities.