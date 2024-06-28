CS for enhancing visitor experiences, encouraging repeat tourism

Tourism Development Conclave concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 27: The concluding day of two-day Tourism Development Conclave 2024, held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Center, witnessed insightful discussions and strategic deliberations aimed at revitalizing tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, chaired multiple panel sessions focusing on diverse aspects of tourism development.

He underscored the need for creating transformative experiences in Kashmir, highlighting its shift towards experiential tourism in domains such as adventure, cultural heritage, and eco-tourism. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the industry but expressed optimism about overcoming them through concerted efforts.

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, emphasized Kashmir’s enduring strength in hospitality and the imperative to address issues like overcharging and cheating to enhance visitor experiences and encourage repeat tourism.

Key presentations during the conclave included sessions reflecting a comprehensive approach towards fostering economic growth and environmental responsibility in the region. Stakeholders from tourism, hospitality and media sectors, including esteemed personalities shared valuable insights and recommendations.

The event featured presentations on Investment Attraction, Entrepreneurship Opportunities and Sustainable Tourism Practices by Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Vikramjeet Singh.

The conclave also spotlighted niche tourism segments such as adventure tourism, pilgrimage circuits and eco-tourism with presentations from Saleem Beg, former DG Tourism and discussions on sustainability led by the Tourism Department J&K.

Participants included prominent figures such as Padma Shri Ajeet Bajaj of Snow Leopard Adventure, Rajiv Mehra, President of IATO and Anuradha Goyal, Travel Blogger and Writer, underscoring a commitment towards promoting Kashmir as a diverse and enriching tourist destination.

In his concluding remarks, Amitabh Kant urged upon the Tourism Department to collaborate with travel writers and operators to showcase Kashmir’s unique offerings and transform global perceptions of the region.

The panel discussions at the Tourism Development Conclave 2024 were enriched by a diverse array of industry leaders and experts. Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism Jammu, brought insights into regional tourism strategies, while Samir MC, Managing Director of Fortune Park Hotels, shared perspectives on hospitality innovation.

Asif Burza, Director of Ahad Resorts, emphasized sustainable tourism practices, echoed by Ram Maheshwari, Area Director Operations at IHCL, who highlighted operational excellence in the hospitality sector. Raja Yaqoob, Director Tourism Kashmir, provided a local perspective on overcoming challenges and enhancing visitor experiences amidst Kashmir’s natural beauty.

Padma Shri Ajeet Bajaj, Managing Director of Snow Leopard Adventure, advocated for adventure tourism’s role in promoting environmental stewardship and community engagement.

P P Khanna, President of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India, discussed policy frameworks to support domestic tourism initiatives, while Rajiv Mehra, President of IATO, underscored the importance of industry collaboration in shaping sustainable tourism practices. Anoop Kanuga, from TAAI, offered strategic insights as the Chairman of the Tourism Council, advocating for holistic approaches to tourism development.

Abbas Moiz, National General Secretary of TAFI, highlighted the media’s role in shaping tourism perceptions, complemented by Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary of Rajasthan Tourism Department, who shared best practices in destination management.

Lopamudra Ghatak, Editor-in-Chief of Indiatimes, Times Internet Ltd., moderated discussions on digital storytelling in travel, with contributions from Salil Deshpande of Conde Nast Traveller, Garima Goel, a prominent social media influencer, and Anuradha Goyal, a respected travel blogger and writer, who advocated for authentic cultural narratives in tourism promotion. Together, these voices echoed a commitment towards fostering sustainable, inclusive, and memorable tourism experiences in Jammu & Kashmir.