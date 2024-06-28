ADGP, DC Doda inquire condition of cop injured in encounter

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, June 27: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain, along with Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Javaid Iqbal, visited Government Medical College (GMC) Doda today to inquire about the condition of Selection Grade Constable (SgCt) Ashiq Hussain, who sustained bullet injuries during an encounter at Gandoh.

Ashiq Hussain, who was serving as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) to the SDPO Gandoh, was injured in the line of duty.

During the visit, ADGP Jain and the accompanying officials met with the medical authorities at GMC Doda to receive updates on his condition. The team expressed their heartfelt concerns and extended best wishes for his speedy recovery.

ADGP Jain commended SgCt Ashiq Hussain for his dedication and bravery, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive medical care and support for police personnel injured while performing their duties.

He also praised the medical staff at GMC Doda for their prompt and effective care, demonstrating solidarity with the injured constable and his family during this challenging time.