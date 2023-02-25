CS for developing Amrit Sarovar in each panchayat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today reiterated that J&K is well on the path of developing an Amrit Sarovar in each Panchayat. He made out that these Water bodies are going to be the hub of activities in these panchayats besides being a vital asset to protect the fragile environment.

He maintained that ‘Jan Bhagidari’ should be made the hallmark of this Mission with people’s participation at all levels. He also maintained that the works should be carried out with cooperation of general public. He asked them to involve fully the PRIs and locals in this development activity in consonance with the major aims of this flagship scheme.

Dr Mehta emphasised on participation of freedom fighters, Padma Awardees etc in the initiation and inauguration of these public projects. He observed that activities like flag hoisting on important dates like 26th January and 15th August and other social, educational, recreational and environmental activities would be carried out round the year on these water bodies. He urged them to take benefit of all the Central flagship schemes like MGNREGA, PMKVY, XV Finance Commission Grants or similar schemes from the State/ Central government either individually or in combination for this purpose.

He also asked for developing these water bodies on modern lines besides plantation of trees and initiation of other recreational facilities around them. He highlighted that as per the Central Government guidelines the excavated soil/silt should be readily made available for infrastructure projects in the vicinity of the demarcated AmritSarovar sites.

The Chief Secretary also encouraged the public and CSR Bodies to contribute to the endeavor of rejuvenation of AmritSarovars across the UT. He made out that the Mission is boosting the rural livelihood as certain completed Sarovars have the potential to be used for purpose of different activities such as irrigation, fisheries etc.

It was highlighted that the Amrit Sarovar is to be generally constructed on at least 1 acre of land with a water holding capacity of about 10,000 cubic meters. The Mission aims at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of celebration of Azadika Amrit Mahotsav.

It is noteworthy to mention here that J&K was the first among States/UTs in the country which completed construction of 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district. Further the UT has completed 2423 Amrit Sarovars all across the districts of the UT and is 2nd in the country only after the bigger state of UP in completion of Amrit Sarovars. It has also identified 4042 sites for development and already taken in hand work on 2674 sites all over J&K.