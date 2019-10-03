CS for close monitoring of development works in forest areas

FAC clears highest ever number of proposals

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) headed by Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam in its 116th meeting held in Civil Secretariat, here cleared 54 proposals regarding use of 112 hectares of forest land for various projects of public importance in road, drinking water, irrigation, power and Civil Aviation sectors on specified terms and conditions.

It would be relevant to mention that this is the highest ever number of proposals cleared in an FAC meeting during the past 3 years. Out of 54 proposals cleared, 41 proposals were cleared in road sector, 5 proposals in power sector, 3 proposals in PHE, one proposal in Irrigation and 2 in Aviation sectors.

Financial Commissioner Revenue, Commissioner /Secretary Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, Commissioner /Secretary, PDD, Commissioner/ Secretary, PHE and I&FC, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests J&K/ Director Soil and Water Conservation Department, J&K, Director Environment and Remote Sensing Department, J&K, Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K, Chief Conservator of Forests/ Member Secretary FAC, Environmentalists Dr S P Dutta and Dr G A Bhat, other senior officers of Forest and PMGSY and representatives of User Agencies participated in the meeting.

In road sector, 40 proposals of PMGSY were cleared for construction of roads at Arnas to Chilad in Mahore Forest Division, Bracken to Upper Kotli, Barmota to Guttu , Hansa to Bhullari, Upper Sarthali to Tappar and TO1 to Balzadi in Basohli Forest Division, Bhaga to Lalesa Marel in Reasi Forest Division, Marothi to Ganshad, Trilla to Papal, Gangera to Raja ki Bowli, Sira to Garhi, Barkunda to Khawra, Flangu to Chari, Mantalai to Gomasdu, Bandhole to Parle Chapper and Chenani to Pattangarh in Udhampur Forest Division, Machhedi to Drabbar in Billawar Forest Division, Sunetar to Udak via Baba Khadsar in Ramnagar Forest Division, Tanda to Kapplan de Bhan of Chowki Block of Kalidhar Range in Jammu Forest Division, Shivas to Gandhari in Kishtwar Forest Division, Chak Mathyani to Kote Charwal in Nowshera Forest Division, Hamnadi to Gujjar Basti in Lidder Forest Division, Hanjoora to Branwar in PP Forest Division, Panzgam to Krethal, Tassapora Gadole to Bachkanard, Kachwan to Damna, Khadar to Ringmandoo, LO-28 to Dudwagan, Hangalgund of Tantraypora to Zamalgam, LO70 to Buchoo, Methmoo to Songlam, Nowgam to Shitroo and Rein Chowgund to Koot Gujjar Basti in Anantnag Forest Division, Bhargi to Kunan in Bhaderwah Forest Division, Chowgam Sedev to Chotipora, Chowan L to Chowan B, Amishipora to Check Amishipora, Sedev to Rangmarg, Dunaroo to Dunaroo Bala and Zampathri to Tragpathri in Shopian Forest Division and one proposal of PWD for construction of road from Sansoo shop to Chopra Shop (Vikram Bridge) in Udhampur Wildlife Sanctuary.

In power sector, 5 proposals were cleared for laying of 132 KV D/C Draba- Chandak Tramission Line in Poonch Forest Division and Social Forestry Division, Poonch by PGCIL, construction of road tunnel at Dam site, Drangdhuran-Dachhan-Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project by CVPP in Kishtwar Forest Division, construction of 33/11 KV 3.15 MVA receiving station at Kanga Ramban under PMDP in Batote Forest Division, laying of 11 KV (HT) for Rural Electrification at Jandreli in Udhampur Forest Division and laying of 132/ KV Double Circuit Badampora-Bandipora Transmission line in Bandipora Forest Division.

The proposals cleared include three proposals of PHE Department for construction of 50,000 Gallons, Ground Service Reservoir (GSR) at Qasba Bala in Nowshera Forest Division, Construction of Slow Sand Filtration Plant at Gulabgarh Paddar in Kishtwar Forest Division and Laying and fitting of Raw Water main for WSS Nowgam Rangmarg/WSS Toolihalan in Shopian Forest Division, one proposal each of BPCL, Irrigation Department, Indian Air Force, Rajouri Development Authority and Airport Authority of India for re-sitement of existing Petroleum Depots from Channi Railway Station to Village Pargalta and Kanna Chhargal in Social Forestry Division Jammu, Construction of Tral Lift Irrigation Project, establishment of Air Defence at Gulmarg Wildlife Sancturay, Pathway from Cafeteria to Qila Top and felling of trees for Jammu Civil Airport respectively.

While reiterating the directions on ensuring bare minimum felling of trees, undertaking compensatory afforestation over alternate land in lieu of diversion of forest land and observance of other conditions, Chief Secretary asked the Forest Department to ensure that the Monitoring Committees constituted for the purpose closely monitor the works being undertaken in the forest areas to ensure preservation of flora, fauna and undertaking afforestration activities.

He also asked the user agencies to ensure that saplings coming in the alignment of the projects are transplanted on time to degraded forest areas and monitored closely till their maturity into trees.