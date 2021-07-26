Provide drinking water in all schools, anganwadi centres by Aug 15, Chief Secretary to Jal Shakti Department

Progress under Jal Jeevan Mission reviewed

SRINAGAR: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the progress achieved under the centrally sponsored scheme ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

Commissioner/Secretary Jal Shakti Department and Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission along with concerned officers of the Department participated in the meeting.

It was informed that the Department has provided new functional household tap connections (FHTC) to 21,650 households during the current financial year. The Department has also covered more than 90% schools and anganwadi centres, 51% health institutions and 34% gram panchayats under the scheme.

It was informed that during 2021-22, 1,97,593 households in Kashmir province and 4,90,583 households in Jammu province will be connected with functional household tap connections.

The Chief Secretary directed the Department to provide all schools and anganwadi centres with functional water connections before 15th August 2021.

The Department was asked to streamline its fee collection mechanism and billing cycle. It was advised to undertake bill generation and revenue collection on quarterly basis so as to reduce payment burden on customers and enhance Department’s efficiency in revenue generation.