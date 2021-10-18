CS directs completion of various infrastructural works within stipulated timelines

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 18: The Chief Secretary, Dr.Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of PMDP projects in Jammu and Kashmir under execution in the different schemes of UT and Central Governments.

Administrative Secretaries of Health and Medical Education, Home, Housing & Urban, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Power Development, Public Works (R&B), Secretary PD&MD and other senior officers attended the meeting.

It was informed that the out of 53 PMDP projects, 21 projects have been completed while another 10 projects will be completed by the end of the current fiscal year.

It was further informed that the two lane Uri-LoC road with a road length of 17.25 km has been completed except for one bridge which will be completed by July 2022.

While reviewing the construction of Semi Ring Road, Srinagar the Chief Secretary directed the Public Works Department to explore the feasibility of constructing take off point at Pandach so that the issues of relocation of 199 shops and the land acquisition that may result due to the present alignment are effectively dealt with.

It was informed that the ongoing feasibility study for Poonch-Uri road project followed by the DPR preparation, tendering and allotment of work is likely to be completed in next 3-4 months.

It was further informed that while work on Tangmarg to Gulmarg road has been completed, the work on the remainder stretch of Baramullah – Gulmarg road will be completed by December 2022.

Dr Mehta directed the department to expedite the work on various packages on Jammu-Akhnoor road by liasoining with the army authorities wherever necessary so that the original timelines are adhered to.

It was noted that work on Chenani Sudhmahadev road is going on briskly and the geo-technical surveys of three tunnels on this road are being completed and once sanction to the construction of these tunnels is received, work will pick up pace.

Dr Mehta directed the department to take steps, including coordinating with the law enforcement agencies, to ensure that Sinthan pass road may be kept in functional condition.

The department informed that work on Semi Ring Road Jammu and Semi Ring Road Srinagar will be completed by May 2022 and February 2024 respectively.

While reviewing Udhampur-Ramban Road, the Chief Secretary directed that the 10 structures at Dalwas be immediately removed by paying compensation to the owners of these structures.

Dr Mehta while directing that 34 acres of private land on the AIIMS Kashmir campus should be immediately handed over to the executing authority, advised the department that it should start classes in AIIMS Kashmir on the pattern of AIIMS Rishikesh from the next academic session.

The Chief Secretary expressed concern at the delay in the construction of transit accommodation for migrants and directed that the same be expedited.

He also reviewed the PMDP projects of PDD, I&FC and Home departments amongst others and directed that their completion be expedited within the stipulated timelines.