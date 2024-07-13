CS Atal Dulloo Reviews Tourism Development Authorities; Asks To Initiate Strict Action Against Violations

SRINAGAR, July 13: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today held a meeting with the Tourism Development Authorities (TDAs) of the UT to take appraisal of their functioning, revenue generation and facilities being extended to the visitors.

Present in the meeting were Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Director Tourism, Jammu/Kashmir, CEOs of Development Authorities besides other concerned officers while Jammu based officers participated virtually.

The Chief Secretary took serious notice of the violations happening in tourist destinations in terms of illegal constructions or that of the Master Plan. He stressed on the concerned authorities to have close vigil over their jurisdictions for strict enforcement of rules and necessary action against the violators. He also directed for demarcation of lands coming under their jurisdictions forthwith to ensure zero violations in these areas.

Dulloo also took note of the status of Master Plans for each of the TDA. He asked to make updations in the plans wherever required and draft new ones in consultation with the concerned Chief Town Planner.

Regarding revenue sector, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to take measures for outsourcing of their assets for revenue generation and their upkeep. He simultaneously asked for having a monitoring mechanism in place to ensure that all these assets are properly looked after by these private players.

While asking about provisioning of amenities to the tourists, the Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to create the necessary infrastructure for sanitation of these areas. He asked about the availability of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) there besides the status of treatment of solid waste in these tourist spots. He called for ensuring proper management of these locations by creating best of the sanitation facilities, road, power, water and mobile network connectivity there.

Commissioner Secretary, Tourism, Yasha Mudgal, gave overview of the mandate and objectives behind the establishment of these Tourism Development Authorities in different areas of J&K. She also threw light on their functioning and the issues faced by each of them in terms of policy or human resource requirements.

She assured that a substantial progress would be made both on enforcement side and that of demarcation of areas under each of the authority in next one month. She said that the process of outsourcing of assets would be focused upon to culminate it within a specific timeline.

The concerned Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of these TDAs detailed out the areas under their jurisdictions by virtue of different notifications issued by the government from time to time. They also briefed the meeting about status of Master Plans in vogue there and the need of their updation or modifications.

Moreover, the concerned CEOs threw light on the kind of assets present in each TDA. They apprised the meeting about their current usage and the plans of their outsourcing for increasing the footfall of tourists, creation of facilities for night stay and carrying out of other tourism related activities there.

The development authorities reviewed today included Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Patnitop, Sonamarg, Doodhpathri, Bhaderwah, Surinsar-Mansar, Bani-Basholi, Lolab-Bangus, Aharbal, Kishtwar, Kokernag, Poonch, Rajouri, Tosamaidan, Shopian-Peer kind Gali, Wullar-Manasbal, Billawar-Duggan, Verinag, Yusmarg besides one created for maintenance and development of Hygam Ningli in Baramulla district.

Pertinent to mention here that these development authorities have been established in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Development Authority Act. The three premier authorities including Patnitop Development Authority, Pahalgam Development Authority and Gulmarg Development Authority are being chaired by the Lieutenant Governor while the Chief Secretary is the Chairman for rest of the eighteen authorities.