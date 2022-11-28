CS AK Mehta inaugurates Diamond Jubilee celebrations of RBI Jammu

Complements RBI’s efforts for ensuring a strong financial ecosystem in J&K

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 28: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today inaugurated the celebrations of Diamond Jubilee function of Reserve Bank of India, Jammu.

The function was organized to mark the completion of RBI, Jammu’s 60 years.

In order to mark the occasion, a function was organised at RBI Jammu which was inaugurated by Dr Mehta as Chief Guest. Kamal P. Patnaik, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, senior officials from RBI and its present and retired staff members were present on the occasion.

A video showcasing the journey of Reserve Bank of India, Jammu from year 1962 was played at the function.

The important milestones and achievement of RBI, Jammu were highlighted in the video. A memoir on RBI Jammu’s journey during these 60 years was also unveiled by the Chief Secretary.

Dr. Mehta congratulated all the present and retired staff members of RBI Jammu present on the occasion.

He highlighted that despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 in last few years, economy of J&K has shown robust growth and complemented the efforts of RBI in ensuring a strong financial ecosystem in the UT. He further assured them about the support of UT Administration in its commitment for creating an enabling atmosphere for sustained economic growth in the region.

Dr. Mehta also acknowledged the contribution of RBI, Jammu in developing the region and hoped that the staff members of RBI will continue to work hard in collaboration with UT administration to make J&K a developed economy.

Kamal P. Patnaik, Regional Director, RBI also congratulated its staff members, present and retired on completing 60 years and appreciated their efforts. He exhorted upon the RBI employees to work even harder to take the country forward in this ‘Amrit Kaal’.

Retired employees of the bank were also felicitated at the function.

The event ended with a vote of thanks by Shri. Sandeep Mittal, General Manager of the Bank.